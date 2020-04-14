Most of the services we take for granted are now unavailable, which is not only inconvenient for us, but financially devastating to the people who provide them. We can all think of many, folks who cut our hair, groom our dogs, clean our houses, do our nails, care for our children. The list goes on.
Here's something we can do to help them through this difficult time, and to help ensure that they will be there when this is over. Let's "Pay Anyway"! First, if you can afford to do it, "Pay Anyway" when it's time for your usual service. If this presents a hardship for you because of your own financial situation during this time, "Pay Any Way" you can. Let's see if we can make a difference for some of the dear people who take such good care of us. It's our turn to take good care of them! #payanyway!
Barbara Melby
Broadway
(0) comments
