I do not write often to express my opinion, but I feel this touched my heart so much that I want to share this. On Friday, Feb. 4, my husband, Dad and stepmother attended a funeral service for a dear cousin’s husband. Afterward, we went to Cracker Barrel for lunch. We prayed before our meal as we always do, had a wonderful lunch and at the end of our meal the waitress came by our table and said when you are finished you can leave. She said the couple beside our table had picked up the tab for our meal.
This was a shock and surprise to all of us. What a kind gesture from a complete stranger. It made us realize that there truly are some kind and caring people even though our world seems to be in a lot of turmoil and sadness.
I hope in the near future I can pay this forward to someone who needs a bright spot in their life. Whoever this couple might be, may God bless you as you have blessed us!
Donna Sampson
Harrisonburg
