US taxpayers should know that Pentagon spending, with a record $742.3 billion budget this year, is so out of control that it has been incapable of a credible audit for five years now, and actually includes $58 billion more than the Defense Department even requested. We spend more on our military than the next seven most heavily armed nations combined, so for every $1 invested in "defense" by China (the next highest spender), we spend $2.77, much of that being borrowed from China and elsewhere.
Were we to join other nations in diverting billions from our worldwide military-industrial complex to development and food aid, we could eliminate world hunger and help bring about peace and goodwill among God's children everywhere.
Here are some of the large US corporations profiting from this misappropriation of resources:
General Dynamics
L3 Harris
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Oshkosh
Raytheon Technologies
Collins Aerospace
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
BAE Systems
Boeing
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
