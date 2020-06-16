The outcry “defund the police” might herald one of the most potent political moments in the history of the United States. People are rising up!
It’s possible that a critical mass of Americans will recognize the need to turn from not only a militarized police system but also a militarized military system. I suspect that only then can we make progress in addressing the white supremacy crisis, the climate crisis, the extinction crisis, the public health crisis, and the economic justice crisis.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
