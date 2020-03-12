I am writing in response to the letter titled, "On The Coronavirus And Racism," Feb. 29. I found the brief article to be quite interesting, as I am a college student and frequently hear these backhanded, yet quite offensive "jokes" circling around campus. What many students fail to acknowledge is that by laughing at these jokes, they are encouraging a racism that can be easily masked by the internet and light comments.
I think that people need to understand that by deliberately excluding a group of people, it creates an unwelcoming environment when they more than likely have no connection to the virus. The article did a great job briefly stating the issue, as well as suggesting ways to avoid this "casual racism." I believe people should educate themselves on the virus instead of jumping to stereotypical assumptions about everyone from Asian descent.
Morgan Hill
Harrisonburg
