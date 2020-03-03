The cultural battle is raging at a fever pitch. If we do not rise to meet the adversary and stall their progress, they will not stop until they will trample over you, your family, and your church.
In II Timothy 3:1, the Bible tells us "this know also, that in the last days, perilous times shall come."
Folks, I believe that perilous times are here. The divide in our country is destroying America.
President Trump is doing his best to stop some of the evil that has taken place. He needs our prayers as only God can make change. God will never bless America again until the murder of precious babies in the womb is stopped. The Supreme Court needs to overturn Roe v. Wade. Give president Trump four more years and one more conservative judge and it will be done.
Please pray for America.
Richard Hotz
Monterey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.