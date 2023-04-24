PETA: People Eating Tasty Animals. I didn't rise this high in the food chain to only eat leaves, seeds, and roots. Food does not originate in plastic wrap at the grocer's. We have been omnivores for the past several hundred thousand years. Get over it.
Richard Jacobs
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.