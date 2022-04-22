If you want to see some superb action shots of athletes, which capture all the determination and concentration that is involved in their performances, turn back through the photos taken by DN-R photographer Daniel Lin. His shots are exceptional. Expressions of the players, the intensity of their focus and the drama unfolding with each play, all are beautifully captured by this talented artist.
Despite the speed of the activity, the pictures are crystal clear. Careful positioning, allow viewers to feel part of the action as his lens is trained on the athlete's faces, often looking directly into their eyes. Even the group shots are a treat with delightful glimpses into team dynamics and camaraderie.
Thank you, Mr. Lin, for doing your best to capture the essence of each event and by honoring those who preform.
Dolly Sease Frazier
Port Republic
