Homeowners can make a crucial choice that will promote healthy ecosystems and robust numbers of diverse animal populations across the Valley: plant trees, shrubs and grasses native to our region.
In his book, “Nature’s Best Hope,” Douglas Tallamy, Ph.D., wildlife ecology expert, asserts that homeowners have the power to create a Homegrown National Park by installing more native plants in their gardens and lawns.
The equation is remarkably straightforward. The greater the number of native trees and plants on a tract of land, the greater the number of beneficial insects, birds, bees and butterflies.
Native oaks, cherries, willows and birches are the heavy-hitters capable of providing vast amounts of wildlife food and much-needed habitat.
Realizing Tallamy’s vision for a nationwide 20-million-acre Homegrown National Park will not require public fanfare. It will require Americans operating alone, planting one native tree, shrub or plant at a time on home turf.
Mac Hart
Rockingham
