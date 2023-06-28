On Sunday my wife and I were returning home from church. As we topped a hill there were three buggies returning from their service in the left lane. Coming rapidly towards us was a white car in our lane.
Fortunately, I was not going very fast. I moved over to the right as far as I could, hit my brakes and stopped. The horses had slowed down because of being about at the top. By this time the car coming toward was at the first buggy and was able to squeeze between us and that first buggy missing us and the horse by inches.
Thanks to God and God's protecting angel we and others escaped certain injury or death. Please be patient. A few seconds staying behind a slow moving vehicle on a hill can save your life as well as others.
Wilmer Lehman
Harrisonburg
