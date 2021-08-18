For those choosing not to get vaccinated, please consider this. Whatever your reasons for not getting one of these astoundingly safe and effective vaccines, you are putting yourself above the exhausted health workers struggling to care for the spike in COVID patients; above the unvaccinated children returning to school as the delta variant ravages their communities; above the front-line workers risking their lives to provide the food and services you need; above our nation which will only move beyond this pandemic when enough of its citizens are vaccinated.
I’m sure you think your reasons for not getting vaccinated are good ones, but we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated and if you are one of those, you are putting yourself above the well-being of everyone else. The definition of “selfish” is being “concerned excessively or exclusively with oneself” (merriam-webster.com). For the sake of everyone, please get vaccinated.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
