Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address ends with the words “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Our elections are conducted through the good work of tens of thousands of state and local officials and volunteers across the country. I trust my fellow citizens to collect and tally votes honestly and accurately.
I voted in person at the Rockingham County offices, and I encourage you to vote in person, either early or on Election Day. If in-person voting is not safe and feasible for you, please request and complete a mail-in ballot before the established deadline. No matter which candidates you support, please vote as if our democracy depends on it, because it does.
Bill Ingham
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.