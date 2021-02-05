A comment regarding the editorial ("Clearing Sidewalks Is An 'Us' Job," Feb. 4). I volunteer to remove snow from sidewalks for a downtown church. Plows keep throwing snow on the sidewalk. This last storm, in the course of an hour, four plows, one public works, and three contractors, plowed snow back on to the sidewalk while we were clearing it. The ordnance cannot be met if plows keep throwing the snow back onto the sidewalks. Plows need to slow down.
Robert Tennyson
Bridgewater
