I'm sad to say how apparent and sad it is to see the Page News & Courier become a shadow of the newspaper which served this county for many years. The current content is severely lacking in local news and is filled with general feature articles and stories that, quite frankly, are not unique to the community.
Recently you encouraged readers to voice their opinions and published one which is quite disturbing. In fact, it was astonishing to see it passed your editorial review.
I am not LBTQ nor do I dress in "drag." However, if any local business chooses to offer this form of entertainment they do so because of their First Amendment rights. Not subject to the approval of Mr. Browne or anyone one else. Luray has been an attraction to people of many different cultures and is thriving recently.
Please stop giving bigots a voice.
Joseph Sokol
Rileyville
