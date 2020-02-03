There has been a lot of talk to gun owners and letting the police save us and trusting our government and even more backlash. Well, let’s put this into terms people can understand better. The average police response time in this country is 10 minutes (give or take). In 10 minutes you can boil a pot of pasta, eat lunch or any other number of things.
Now imagine being in a life or death situation and waiting 10 minutes while you or your family is in danger. That is a long time and in that time the moments feel like hours. The police do as good a job as they can, but if it comes to the safety of my family 10 minutes is far too long. It is my personal right to keep myself and my family safe from any one who would do us harm. God or not.
Drake Chambers
Staunton
