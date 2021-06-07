Funding or defunding police isn’t the issue. Police are needed. What is needed is a removal of the autocracy in policing. The removal of all images of Gestapo policemen. Dress to impress the public with their desire to serve the public, not to intimidate the public. Total immersion into the service to the public — community policing. They must show and act as the friend of their neighbors, not their keepers.
With all the current attempts to further take control away from local people is against the Constitution, i.e. those items not specifically given to the feds belongs with the states. Police rules, operational procedures, training belong with the states.
99.397 percent of police personnel are good people. A very small number should not be policemen/women. Bad laws are made by knee-jerk reactions.
James Kerwin
Rockingham
