Good political cartoons will prick the pompous politician, burying a nugget of truth under a humorous twist. The cartoon in Tuesday's DNR, depicting Scott Atlas, a crackpot advisor to a politician, "blowing away" the guidance from the scientific community that helps reduce the risk during the holidays, does exactly the opposite. It bludgeons honest men and women under a dangerous political twist.
Shame on you.
Jim Kellett
Harrisonburg
