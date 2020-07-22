Politics of the virus is rampant mostly on the negative side. Every situation may be evaluated positively or negatively depending on whose ox is being gored.
Dr. Fauci has been erring on the negative side in fear of being determined wrong. He has been. A cardiologist evaluating wearing masks says it’s akin to putting up wire fence to keep out mosquitoes. Fauci has never come to terms with their value.
Washing hands and distancing works. The death toll is in the .04 percentages and those acquiring the virus are in the same category when using total population as your guide. 1917 percentages were in full digits. The elderly 70 and above and those under four must protect themselves or parental protection.
A year wasted can never be recovered. It is fair to say: On Jan. 21, 2021 schools and businesses shall open, with or without vaccine!
George Lampron Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.