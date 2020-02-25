The dog park on Smithland Road is a treasure for local dog owners. The dogs go out there to play with each other and poop. Before CAAV member Adrie Voors imagined a solution, dog owners would pick up poop with single-use plastics, filling up barrels of poop and plastic. Several months ago, Adrie organized a way for owners to use scoops or paper to pick up the poop, which Adrie, I, and some other people deposit in bins, the contents of which are later composted.
Last week, someone stole the poop-scoopers. That's as low as you can get. I can't help but imagine who that person will vote for in 2020.
Irvin Peckham
Harrisonburg
