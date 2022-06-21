Speculation surrounding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade is wrought with fear over the loss of a right to abortion and how this will be a terrible thing. What is missing from the narrative is a discussion of the positive outcomes if abortions are greatly reduced in our country. Bear with me and dare to imagine:
1. Babies will be spared a violent death.
2. Women will be spared lifelong heartache that so often plagues those who abort their children.
3. Adoptions will increase! Couples will have their dreams come true. (Look on adoption agency websites to see thousands of couples begging to be chosen by biological parents to adopt their baby.)
4. Increased sexual responsibility, knowing that abortion will not be a way out of an unwanted pregnancy, therefore…
5. Unwanted pregnancies will decrease.
6. Millions paid to Planned Parenthood could instead be used to subsidize prenatal clinics, child care and adoption.
7. America will lead by example, influencing other nations to protect our right to life.
Will it all be rosy? No. It never has been. There will always be situations where pregnant women need support and compassion. But certainly the past 50 years has proven that abortion is not the answer for helping women. It has been a horrid experiment, and as a nation we are coming to grips with the resulting devastation so honestly described by thousands of women who are “Silent No More." We can and must do so much better.
Maura Smith
Linville
