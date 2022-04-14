I am writing in response to Ian Munro's DN-R article, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, titled "Chicken Stock.”
Let's talk about the positive aspects of poultry in the Valley.
Did you know that more than 6,600 people are employed by the Valley's poultry industry?
Did you know that the poultry industry contributes more than $2.6 billion to our local economy?
Did you know that the industry supports the livelihood of about 500 local farm families in Rockingham County?
Did you know that poultry integrators pay a competitive contract in both high and low markets? (In simple terms, our contracts are based on performance, not the price companies receive for their end product.)
Did you know that poultry integrators provide the feed and poults/chicks for their contract growers and often bedding and a fuel allowance?
Did you know that the contracts poultry integrators offer family farmers, for which there are significant waiting lists, have resulted in well more than $100 million in grower capital expenditures in our local economy for construction of new poultry houses over the past 10 years?
The article unfairly portrays poultry companies and the production contracts they offer family farmers. As a turkey farmer who has raised turkeys for 36 years and grows hens for Cargill Turkey Production LLC, we have been treated with utmost respect and fairness. I personally like the contract system, which generates steady income for my diversified farm after each flock regardless of the cost of feed or the market price for turkey.
Craig Miller
Harrisonburg
