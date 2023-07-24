I read the article about concerns living near poultry houses, and they are valid. We live in the county amid several farms. We know that living with surrounding farms there will be odors sometimes and dust, which is visible.
In 2021, a turkey house was built next to our property, and we have the odor, dust and feathers from the house almost constantly. I wonder what breathing this poor quality air will do to our lungs and my allergies. We are unable to open our windows or be outside without the odor and dust.
Our well became contaminated and I got an intestinal infection — e coli, severe enough to land in the emergency room. After discovering it was likely farm runoff, we had to put a UV light on the well to keep it clean.
We have a pond in front of our house that has animal and bird visitors and we stocked with fish. The turkey house drainage system took a lot of the runoff from the field that drains into the pond and now it has less water than usual.
Had we known about these beforehand, we would have requested several things:
1. Place the fans to blow away from our property. Make them blow towards the farmer's house.
2. Put up a solid buffer of a berm, fence or thick trees to help control the dust and odor.
3. Look at runoff, where it goes, before draining it all to 1 spot.
Carol Eberly
Rockingham
