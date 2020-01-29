There have been many claims of God-given rights and privileges in the past. The European monarchs claimed “divine right” to rule over their serfs and subjects. Coming to the New World, “manifest destiny” gave unchallenged permission to explore and acquire land over Native Americans. The “peculiar institution” of slavery was given rationale by a few references in scripture and presumed divine white superiority. Racial and cultural immigration is frowned upon because of some divinely bestowed natural hierarchy.
And now we hear again and again that possession of guns is a God-given right. However, neither the Declaration of Independence nor the U.S. Constitution nor any responsible theological discipline makes any such claim.
There is an old preacher’s axiom, “When your point is weak, pound the pulpit.” It would seem that the gun-toting, flag-waving and blustering references to God-given right for unrestrained gun possession is nothing more than pounding the pulpit.
Rev. M. Anderson Sale
Rockingham
