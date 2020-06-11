Psalm 111:10 "The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that keep His commandments." What is happening to our nation? Have we lost our minds? Killer cops and cop killers are wrong. Abortion and euthanasia are wrong. God told Moses, "Thou shalt not kill." How much plainer can that be? But how can we call ourselves children of God, if we don't obey Him?
There is no excuse for the looting and destruction of the businesses that were the community to many of those who lived there. We have a moral problem. Our nation was founded on the idea of liberty, derived from the Bible. We need a revival of the faith of our founders. A Christian revival!
Please Christians, pray for our nation. Perhaps God will indeed send an awakening.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Great letter Harold. I agree with you. We Christians should indeed pray for our nation. But we also need to vote. We need to vote Demokkkrats out of office in November. The Demokkkrat party is the source of this evil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.