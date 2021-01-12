Throughout the Bible, we are instructed to “be not afraid, fear not, do not fear.” I think this command is one that is told to us more than any other. For the next four years I will try to heed that command and keep fear at a minimum. I do, however, have great concerns for our country and the path it is on. We really need to pray for peace and unity, a coming together if you will, regardless of our political persuasions.
I did not vote for Joe Biden, but he will be the leader of our country and carry us through the upcoming four years. To calm fears, a good passage to read is Psalm 46.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
