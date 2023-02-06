Last Friday evening I had the pleasure of hearing and seeing the concert performed by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. Beautiful selections played by a wonderful group. I couldn't keep from flash back to a bit of opera. Pagliacci and Tonio as he sings his aria which broadly conveys into, "smile while you are hurting", as this group must be doing. I worried about their inner suffering for their families, friends, relatives back home. I centered on the first oboe, a beautiful young lady, and as a father of daughters, I couldn't help wishing that I could offer to assure her all will be well.
There is one thing we all can do and that is to pray that Vladimir Putin comes to an early end. Start here and start it now. Tell your friends and neighbors to offer similar prayers. Let's get rid of a spoiler of decency.
Arthur Swygard
Rockingham
