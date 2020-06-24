Praying for all! In II Corinthians 5:20, Christians are called by our King to bring a message of peace and reconciliation; in 11:2, we are supposed to have a sincere, energetic protection of the rights or purity of a person or place; in 13:14, we need God’s grace, not selfishness; God’s love, not anger; communion, not conflict.
Let’s live by the following: “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be. With God as our Creator, family all are we. Let us walk with each other in perfect harmony. Let peace begin with me; let this be the moment now. With every step I take, let this be my solemn vow: To take each moment, and live each moment in peace eternally. Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”
Connie Bazzle
Rockingham
