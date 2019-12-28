To those who defaced the graves of Confederate soldiers interred in Woodbine Cemetery by stealing 200 plus battle flags on Veterans Day, know that while we may never find you, as gentlemen of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, we pray that you will find truth and redemption.
Those soldiers' graves you dishonored held, beneath Virginia soil, good and decent men and boys. They were defending their homes from invasion. They fought for freedom just as their grandfathers fought for the right to secede the British Crown.
While others have disgraced the Battle Flag by displaying the colors in a vulgar manner, we are NOT an organization of hate. The SCV's mission since 1896 has always been to honor our ancestors' valor and care for their graves. Today we must rally to protect the monuments that honored our dead.
Help protect our heritage. To find a local camp, visit us at https://scv.org/.
Members of Col. D.H. Lee Martz
Camp No. 10, Sons of Confederate Veterans
Phillip F. Way, Commander
Dayton
