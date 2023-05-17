Yesterday, I went to my pharmacy to pick up my normal prescription to find that the price had increased 20%. When I asked about this, I was informed that it was caused by inflation. Huh? Inflation is nowhere near 20% and is currently decreasing. I then spoke to my prescribing doctor about this increase and was told that it was caused by Congress. I responded to my doctor that the medical profession should be doing something on behalf of their patients following their Hippocratic oath “to do no harm.” For our doctors are the distributors for the pharmaceutical suppliers to us the patients as users. It's simply a drug supply issue where the distributors and the users are at the mercy of the suppliers.
Surely the American Medical Association has something to say about this unique American problem. The many drug advertisements on television all say, “speak to your doctor” about this. Well, I suggest that each one of us should speak to our doctors about the increasing cost of drugs which we are being asked to pay. Please doctors, no more harm!
Andy Sale
Rockingham
