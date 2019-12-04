Dear Miss Harrop, it is apparent to me that you missed learning much of history and know little about the military (“Astoundingly, The Republican Attack Machine Targets The Military,” Nov. 30). The president is the commander-in-chief. That means he is the highest ranking person in the chain of command. Presidents have the right to expect all subordinates to support his decisions or if they don’t agree resign.
Truman fired MacArthur. Lincoln fired more generals than I can remember. As a veteran I don’t like the idea that we are trying our best and bravest for doing what they are trained to do. The business of the military is to kill the enemy. Doing it eyeball to eyeball is the toughest way to do it. Dropping a bomb or using a drone or using artillery is the easy way to kill them. You should be glad we have men and women who are willing and capable of doing the hard work to protect us.
Philip A. Corbo
Lacey Spring
(2) comments
Trump's meddling in this case was unprecedented. Instead of admitting that, and just saying "this is just Trump being Trump," his enablers have gone hammer and tongs after the military brass itself. Amazing.
Good letter.
