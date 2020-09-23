Our commander in chief, President Trump, should adhere to the same honored code his subordinates in the armed forces do. To not lie, cheat or steal nor tolerate those who do. He undeniably lied to you and me, the American people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than likely contributing to the unnecessary deaths of thousands of our fellow citizens.
The pandemic only attacks vital organs without regard for who you are. As a former senior flight commander of a squadron of strategic thermonuclear missiles in South Dakota, I can tell you under the human reliability program, President Trump would not be allowed anywhere near nuclear weapons. Yet, he has the United States’ nuclear codes at his fingertips. Ask yourself, how safe does it make you feel to have an arbitrary, immoral and chaotic president in charge?
Robert Schaefer
Major USAF, Retired
McGaheysville
