Betty Styron Tyree in her letter “Chuck Schumer/Joe Manchin” of Aug. 9 claims “… anyone with an IQ above a rock realizes or understands that when corporations are hit with a tax increase, that increase is passed down to consumers in the price we pay for goods.”
If that were true, does Ms. Tyree believe that the Trump/Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 resulted in lower prices for consumer goods? In actuality, federal corporate income tax revenue in FY2018 was $135 billion lower than the Congressional Budget Office’s projection from 2017, a decline of nearly 40%, which is almost exactly equal to the decline in the corporate tax rate.
At the same time, stock buybacks by corporations increased from about $900 billion in 2018 from about $500 billion in 2017, resulting in an increase in shareholder value rather than any cost savings for consumers.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
