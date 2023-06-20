In his open forum piece on June 16, Jim Peters accuses his primary target, the gay community; and his secondary one, atheists; of “pride.” Casting pride as a bad thing, Peters hopes the readers focus on its negative designation of “arrogance” or “hubris” rather than its other meaning as found in the American Heritage Dictionary: “a sense of one’s own proper dignity or value.” This is the sense in which LGBTQ people employ the word to indicate that they rightfully deserve the respect of others.
The irony of Peters’ presentation, of course, is that it reveals his own cruel hubris in denying the humanity of those whose situations, views and practices differ from his own.
Peters is asserting that the only “good” people are those who march under the same sectarian banner as he does. Conversely, goodness, to me is defined by how we treat each other. That’s why all the world’s major religions, as well as the humanist tradition, affirm some version of the Golden Rule.
According to family lore, my long-dead maternal grandmother, a Unitarian, was once asked by a proselytizing door-knocker if she was a Christian. Her response: “You will have to consult my neighbors about that.”
Robin McNallie
Harrisonburg
