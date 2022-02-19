In "Saving Money Isn't the Only Thing to Consider" (Feb. 15), Kathleen Temple discussed SB 378, a bill that would effectively abolish life without parole even for the worst offenders, such as serial killers.
If they have fairly clean prison records, criminals could petition a court for release after 10 or 15 years, under SB 378. The bill is slanted in favor of criminals. That's because when judges take a "second look" at a criminal's sentence, SB 378 tells them to focus on rehabilitation, not on equally important factors like whether the offender needs to stay in jail longer to deter crimes from being committed.
The Supreme Court says deterrence is a key purpose of sentencing. Studies show longer prison sentences deter crime. That's why Virginia's violent crime rate is less than half the violent crime rate in neighboring Maryland, where prison sentences are shorter for criminals.
Hans Bader
Arlington
