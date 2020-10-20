In response to the letter by Dan Benner, who refers to voting “for someone who is for abortion,” that position doesn’t describe where I stand. I do not believe in abortion except in rare circumstances such as the mother’s life being in danger. In that case, I feel that any decision should be made by the doctor, the patient and family, a counselor, spiritual director, and pastor, rather than by legislators. That means that I am both Pro-life AND Pro-choice.
Ruby Lehman
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Thank you. A very wise position, I think.
