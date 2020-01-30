I am concerned about "labels." I am pro-life, but I believe that abortion is sometimes necessary when the life of the mother is in danger. In that case, I feel that the decision for abortion should be made by the doctor, the patient, and trained counselors rather than legislators. My position is called pro-choice. There are many people who would call my position as being in favor of "baby killing." That term definitely does not describe my beliefs.
I have concluded that I am both pro-life and pro-choice, and I am comfortable with that position.
Ruby Lehman
Harrisonburg
