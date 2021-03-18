I have been deeply concerned about the problems at Sentara. After reading the open letter by Dr. Robert Sease to the Sentara community in the March 13th DN-R, I feel that I must respond to the situation we are now facing. It reminds me of an experience in my teaching career many years ago in a large urban setting. Our school system hired a new superintendent who brought with him some new ideas that made the working environment more difficult for teachers. In response to teachers who disagreed with him, he wrote an article to the local newspaper, saying something to the effect that he didn’t care what the teachers were saying. It was the students he cared about.
I immediately wrote a letter to the editor in response, reminding the superintendent that it’s the teachers who work with the students, not the superintendent, himself. I feel that the Sentara is in a similar situation. The Administration does not work with the patients who come for medical help. It’s the doctors and their staff who work with the patients. Shouldn’t the administration create a working environment that attracts competent physicians rather than make them want to leave?
Ruby S. Lehman
Harrisonburg
