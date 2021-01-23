I applaud the Daily News-Record for their recent articles concerning the shrinking number of doctors at Sentara and the area. On three occasions during the past seven years I have had to take family members to other hospitals because of the lack of doctors here. We are now forced to consider moving from our home of 40 years just to find medical care. It did not used to be this way. Everyone needs to know that something is very wrong.
Michael Woolman
Rockingham
