In this day of demolishing statues, there may be one that continues to stand. Recalling his visit to Westminster Abbey, writer Winfield Burggraaf said, “I cherish the spot where stands the statue of (William) Wilberforce, the man who led the fight against slavery in the Empire and in the world.” A carved memorial states ...”he was among the foremost of those who fixed the character of their times, because to high and various talents, to warm benevolence, and to universal candor (honesty), he added the eloquence of a Christian life.”
Burggraaf points to words of Nathan Pusey, a former president of Harvard University addressing seniors. Dr. Pusey said: “The special commandment that Jesus gave us was not that we should be wise or successful, but only that we should love one another...”
A prominent leader stated he believes our problems today are rooted in the human heart. I believe he spoke a monumental truth.
Carolyn Hardy
Harrisonburg
