I've been on Medicare for two years and my Anthem supplemental insurance has increased 28%. By the age of 80 it will be $650 a month, not including prescription drugs. For those under the age of 50, I suggest you start saving now. Your Medicare supplemental insurance will be over $1,000 a month. That's if Medicare is still around. Not to mention the "observation" vs "inpatient" fiasco.
Rick Kinkead
Weyers Cave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.