On Jan. 17, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hear comments regarding the property assessment increase that will affect taxpayers the next four years. In many cases, the increase will jump to incredible levels. While tax relief is offered to the elderly and disabled, most people will not qualify for relief because the criteria requires near poverty situations.
I believe the increase in property value has been brought about by our county representatives allowing unlimited construction to accommodate new residents who do not appreciate the rural standard of living in Rockingham County. Longtime residents are slowly being priced out of their own homes because wages do not keep up with the cost of housing and maintenance.
Without controlling population growth, the need for costly schools and programs will eventually impoverish residents who live on fixed or low income levels.
I hope the board will consider my comments in opposition.
Kenneth W. Hilbert
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.