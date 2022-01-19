I would like to sell my home to the Rockingham County government for its recently assessed value. In fact, I will even knock an additional $50,000 off of the assessment price. How can they resist a bargain like that?
The county has littered my once tranquil area with look-alike townhouses, condos and increased street traffic, and now they want even more in taxes. Where is the justice? Do they even remember when we were once a rural community with beautiful open land that needed far less in government services?
I give the entire county assessment process two thumbs down, unless of course, they want to buy my overvalued home.
Bill Smith
Rockingham
