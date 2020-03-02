This letter refers to your article “Residents Raise Concerns About Proposed Events Center.” This special-use permit proposes rodeos, weddings, birthdays, and similar events on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 2068 Smith Creek Road, New Market, Va. We are homeowners on Arrowhead Lane, a community of retirees and families close to the proposed center.
This events center, bringing noise, congestion, lights, and safety issues, will likely destroy or deteriorate the pastoral setting, our quality of life, and depress our home values. Thanks to your article, we found out there are 453 planned parking places. Assuming two persons per vehicle, this means over 900 attendees and potentially nearly 2,000 with full cars. Until 2 a.m., there will be noise and lights. After 2 a.m., the attendees will leave at the same time on the small, unmarked, unlit country road. Residents on Arrowhead Lane are united against granting a special-use permit.
Margarita Gregg
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.