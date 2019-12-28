This is an appeal to the Va. 6th Congressional district. There are wolves among us, they are lawyers, dress in power suits, don't practice traditional hunting or farming; they pretend to care about Virginia. What they actually care about is their power and political ambition.
They get on television, carefully suggest that "the people" will not abide by the laws of Va.; they are subtle because they are lawyers and they know how to protect themselves, as they foment decent, law-abiding people to become a mob. They want neighbors to forget that we are all Virginians with deep democratic traditions, no matter if we are Democrats or Republicans.
The farmers, mountain and coastal residents, the hard-working families are all challenged by hardships of weather/changing trade; the costs of healthcare, housing, education.
Don't let ambitious political operatives turn Virginians into their puppet mobs; protect democratic decency.
Dr. Donna Armstrong
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.