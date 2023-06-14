I am writing to applaud the actions of the members of the Harrisonburg Police Dept. in their quick and precise response to a threat at the Walmart on Burgess Road that could have been so much worse had they not taken action.
I believe the news said the attacker had a knife to a cashier's throat. I would not want them to negotiate if that was my daughter he was holding a knife on. If you don't want to get shot, drop your weapon and put your hands up. Lunging at an officer certainly requires action. If the officers had tried negotiation and the employee had been killed, people would ask why didn't they do something to stop him.
We need to stand behind our officers and remember a criminal is a criminal and would not be in a bad situation if they were not breaking the law. Thank you to the HPD and the County Sheriff's Office for protecting the public. It's time we gave the power of our protection back to the ones trained to protect us!
Jo Ann Garrison
Port Republic
