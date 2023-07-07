"Hey, I’m proud of our local paper now!"
I just have to chuckle when I read some of the letters to the editor lately. Apparently, a few long-time readers of the Daily News-Record don’t care for the changes that some others of us truly welcome and appreciate.
When we first visited this area years ago, I picked up a copy of the DN-R in the real estate office only to toss it back onto the coffee table with a snort. The paper seemed to be nothing but a crime report, all spectacle fluffed with drama. Were they trying to scare people out of moving here?
Now, with my online subscription, I find a good balance of local and beyond news. I find useful information about neighborhood enterprises. I find a treasure trove of local opinions in wide variety. I find exploration of issues that affect all of us, be they about education, criminal-legal systems, business, health, government officials and our public money. There are reportedly some delivery challenges — fix those, please! —but overall, I find my subscription to the paper to be quite worthwhile.
Real estate offices need not hide the local newspaper anymore!
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
