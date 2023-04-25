You could not ask for a more community-involved group than OASIS. I was impressed and moved to see, all in one month, hosting of another artist group's exhibit, exhibit of law enforcement folks' art, children's projects, giving up display space for artist studios, and collaborating with a tea shop to create art interpreting their products. As a past member of OASIS and its advisory board, I could not be more proud.
Karen Ryder Lee
Bridgewater
