I read with considerable interest your cover story on April 2 about residential restoration programs. I wonder if there might be any way you could tell Christine Campbell that many of us who do not know her are as proud of her as we can possibly be.
Getting beyond addiction is a nearly impossible task and we cannot help but admire the courage of those who try to do just that. She has the very best wishes of many, many readers. Thank you.
Best always,
Jim Gallant
Massanutten
