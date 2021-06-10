Congressman Ben Cline and I don’t take the same side on some issues. That’s OK. It’s what democracy is about.
What I do object to is his distortions of proposed legislation.
In his recent fundraising letter, he calls the For the People voting rights bill awaiting Senate action “a TOTAL disaster.” Why? He claims the bill will “Remove voter ID.” Not true, though it does provide an alternative to IDs in specific cases. He claims it will “Give voting rights to illegal immigrants.” Not true; that remains against the law. He claims it will “Have taxpayers dollars spent on Nancy Pelosi’s political ads.” Possibly, but Ben Cline knows that anyone running in federal elections, including Ben Cline, would receive these dollars to counteract the huge influence of wealthy individuals and corporations in our elections.
So why is Ben Cline not being straight with us? Does he not trust us to debate legislation based on its actual content? Is he fearful we might like some of its content? Is he more interested in dividing us to retain political power than in helping us work together to make America a better place to live and raise our children?
This bill is 800 pages. We depend on our congressman to be straight with us about what is in it. Many people think this bill protects the right to vote for all eligible voters. If Congressman Cline disagrees, he should tell us why — with facts, not misleading attacks.
Robert Taggart
Luray
