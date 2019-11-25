I am writing in response to the article titled "Local Climate Alliance To Explore Climate Crisis," published in your newspaper on Nov. 20. With such a huge topic not only talked about regionally but nationally, I would like the input of others around me on the current status of the U.S pulling from the Paris climate agreement thanks to Donald Trump.
By resigning from the agreement, we cause the risk as American people to raise the climate temperature by 3.6 degrees Celsius by 2100. The agreement is laying out a platform to keep the Earth from rising 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. With the United States out of this agreement, we risk a high degree of rising temperatures.
This is our future we are speaking of, our children, our children's children.
Sara Comer
Luray
